Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,539 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of AMETEK worth $27,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.44. 45,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

