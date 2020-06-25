ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0183 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $438,756.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.11 or 0.05083241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002847 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031752 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

