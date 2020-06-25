Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.11 or 0.05083241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002847 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031752 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.