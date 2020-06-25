Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $40.31 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,565 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

