S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after purchasing an additional 239,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.40.

S&P Global stock traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.65. 774,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,770. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $334.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

