SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Bought by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 78,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. 4,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,921. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28.

