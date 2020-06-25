Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,032 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 1.2% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 75.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.72. 21,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

