Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,013 Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $49.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.65.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $830,856.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,382 shares of company stock valued at $32,688,799. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 81,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $115.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit