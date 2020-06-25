Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,013 Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $49.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.65.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $830,856.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,382 shares of company stock valued at $32,688,799. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 81,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $115.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

