Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,289 shares during the quarter. EXACT Sciences accounts for approximately 1.8% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $127,617,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 800,317 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,376.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 531,667 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,650,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,018. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 1.86.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

