Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.64. 14,438,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,356,458. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $245.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

