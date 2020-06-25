Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,255,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 856.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509,609 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 283,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

FR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.41. 84,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

