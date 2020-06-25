Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $597,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in L3Harris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

LHX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $168.45. The company had a trading volume of 102,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,487. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.31 and its 200 day moving average is $197.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

