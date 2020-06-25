Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.0% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,434.80. The company had a trading volume of 913,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $975.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,411.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,352.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

