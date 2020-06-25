Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.4% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,646,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

DHR traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.86. 66,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.72. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $178.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

