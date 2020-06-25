Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Vapotherm makes up approximately 1.0% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Vapotherm as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 118.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Vapotherm stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.69. 21,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Vapotherm Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

