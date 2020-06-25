Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 15,344 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 0.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 382,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,339,000 after purchasing an additional 427,917 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 489,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,473. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.48. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

