Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 36,464 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,464 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for approximately 8.4% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

CCI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.76. 49,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.56. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

