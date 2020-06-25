Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 54,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,159,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.13. 3,673,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.82. The company has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

