Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 4,556 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.56. The stock had a trading volume of 119,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,107. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

