Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.4% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.59.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.89. 3,884,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,292. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

