Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.74. 26,243,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

