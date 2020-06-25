Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 69.5% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 60,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,124,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.96.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 862,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,350. The stock has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

