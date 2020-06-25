Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Increased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 157.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 528,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,637. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

