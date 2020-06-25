State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of State Street by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.81.

NYSE STT traded up $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $64.45. 99,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

