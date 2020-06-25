TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE comprises about 1.6% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $139.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $149.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

