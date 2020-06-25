Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.13. 3,673,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.82. The company has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

