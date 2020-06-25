Telemus Capital LLC Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 53,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.28. 79,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

