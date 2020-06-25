Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $12.30 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 137,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,303,000. Copart makes up 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,038,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,067,000 after acquiring an additional 578,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Copart by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Copart by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after acquiring an additional 978,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 50,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,244. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

