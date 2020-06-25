Telemus Capital LLC Sells 727 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.39. 39,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $358.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

