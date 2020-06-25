Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.76% of Terreno Realty worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. 12,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,248. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

