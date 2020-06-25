Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after acquiring an additional 535,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.40. The company had a trading volume of 107,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.30. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

