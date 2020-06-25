Unibright (UBT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.92 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Unibright has a total market cap of $54.94 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003989 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01855002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111746 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.