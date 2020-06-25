UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Cut by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,447,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $8.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $289.18. 3,379,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,107. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

