Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,796. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

