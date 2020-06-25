VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.80, approximately 275,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 164,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

