VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.80, approximately 275,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 164,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.