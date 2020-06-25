Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 424,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $14,011,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 173,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57,812 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,164.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.31.

VRTX stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.17. 40,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $299.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

