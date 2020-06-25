Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.15.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.57. 4,200,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,311. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $384.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

