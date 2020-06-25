Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.43. The stock had a trading volume of 410,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

