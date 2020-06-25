VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,529 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 169.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in VMware by 6,700.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,111 shares of company stock worth $28,421,367 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.09. The company had a trading volume of 52,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $183.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.