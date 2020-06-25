Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 213,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.96.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.