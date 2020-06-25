Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.96.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $109.98. 862,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,664,350. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

