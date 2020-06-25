Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fox Factory (FOXF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ: FOXF) recently:

6/19/2020 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

6/19/2020 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2020 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

6/16/2020 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/9/2020 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

6/5/2020 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/29/2020 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

5/19/2020 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2020 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – Fox Factory had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fox Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fox Factory stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.04. 8,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,875. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after buying an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 317,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 124,982 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

