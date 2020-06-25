Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY)

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON: MONY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/16/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.58) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 375 ($4.77).

6/15/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 310 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/3/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/18/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 310 ($3.95). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/18/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.22) price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 324.40 ($4.13). 655,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.69. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £49,896.26 ($63,505.49). Also, insider Robin Freestone purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £88,200 ($112,256.59).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

