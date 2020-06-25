Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) shares rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.14, approximately 526,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 731,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

XBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $365.62 million and a P/E ratio of 508.75.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

