Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) shares rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.14, approximately 526,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 731,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

XBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $365.62 million and a P/E ratio of 508.75.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

