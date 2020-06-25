Zacks: Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($3.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.90) to ($7.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($12.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.80) to ($5.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.80. 740,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.39. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $66,343. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 36.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 174.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 63.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

