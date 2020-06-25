Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $577.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce sales of $577.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $642.50 million and the lowest is $523.52 million. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after buying an additional 9,210,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,241,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after buying an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after buying an additional 4,825,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 872,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,393,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.