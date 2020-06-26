-$0.18 EPS Expected for Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atomera’s earnings. Atomera posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atomera will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atomera.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

ATOM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,453. Atomera has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,835 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,644.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,428.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $83,784. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atomera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,610,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Atomera by 13.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atomera by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

