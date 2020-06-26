-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.15).

ETTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 12,677,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,693,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,228. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.