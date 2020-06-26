3,512 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

WORK traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,513,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.95. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 39,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,043,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,747.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,435,541 shares of company stock valued at $45,279,418. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.74.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit