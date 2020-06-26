3,512 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

WORK traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,513,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.95. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 39,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,043,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,747.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,435,541 shares of company stock valued at $45,279,418. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.74.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

