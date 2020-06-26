4,500 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 2,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,641. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

